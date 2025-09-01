Zydus Wellness jumps on maiden overseas acquisition of Comfort Click

Zydus Wellness jumped 4.59% to Rs 2109.10 after announcing that its wholly owned subsidiary Alidac UK signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Comfort Click along with its subsidiaries in Ireland, US and India.

The deal, valued at GBP 239 million subject to adjustments, marks Zydus Wellness first overseas acquisition and entry into the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) space.

Comfort Click, recognised by the Financial Times as one of Europes fastest growing companies in 2024 and 2025, reported revenues of GBP 134 million in FY25 with a five-year CAGR of 57% and operating profit of GBP 21 million. Its portfolio spans adult, kids and pet nutrition under brands such as WeightWorld, maxmedix and Animigo.

With the European VMS market pegged at GBP 11 billion and the global digital VMS industry projected to reach USD 50-60 billion by 2030, Zydus Wellness is looking to capture growth driven by preventive healthcare and e-commerce adoption. Dr. Sharvil Patel, chairman, Zydus Wellness, "The global acquisition of Comfort Click, a leading player in the digital vitamins, minerals and supplements space, marks a significant step in our journey to empower consumers to make informed choices and embrace wellness-focused products as part of their path to better health. This strategic move reflects our aspiration to be a forward-looking company that not only anticipates consumer needs but also enables easy access to them. With Comfort Click, we are strengthening our global capabilities, deepening our presence in digital health and personalised wellness, and exploring scalable and sustainable models that will shape the future of wellbeing. We are excited and exploring at new possibilities driven by innovation and a customer first approach."