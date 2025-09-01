Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Wellness jumps on maiden overseas acquisition of Comfort Click

Zydus Wellness jumps on maiden overseas acquisition of Comfort Click

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Wellness jumped 4.59% to Rs 2109.10 after announcing that its wholly owned subsidiary Alidac UK signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Comfort Click along with its subsidiaries in Ireland, US and India.

The deal, valued at GBP 239 million subject to adjustments, marks Zydus Wellness first overseas acquisition and entry into the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) space.

Comfort Click, recognised by the Financial Times as one of Europes fastest growing companies in 2024 and 2025, reported revenues of GBP 134 million in FY25 with a five-year CAGR of 57% and operating profit of GBP 21 million. Its portfolio spans adult, kids and pet nutrition under brands such as WeightWorld, maxmedix and Animigo.

With the European VMS market pegged at GBP 11 billion and the global digital VMS industry projected to reach USD 50-60 billion by 2030, Zydus Wellness is looking to capture growth driven by preventive healthcare and e-commerce adoption.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, chairman, Zydus Wellness, "The global acquisition of Comfort Click, a leading player in the digital vitamins, minerals and supplements space, marks a significant step in our journey to empower consumers to make informed choices and embrace wellness-focused products as part of their path to better health. This strategic move reflects our aspiration to be a forward-looking company that not only anticipates consumer needs but also enables easy access to them. With Comfort Click, we are strengthening our global capabilities, deepening our presence in digital health and personalised wellness, and exploring scalable and sustainable models that will shape the future of wellbeing. We are excited and exploring at new possibilities driven by innovation and a customer first approach."

Zydus Wellness is a leading Indian consumer company dedicated to health and wellness through its two core segments: food & nutrition and personal care.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Zydus Wellness declined 13.41% to Rs 127.90 crore while net sales rose 2.22% to Rs 857.70 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 3-cr order from ICF

Mega Fin (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

INR likely to see mild recovery from record lows

Mistral Solutions receives significant order from CASDIC, DRDO

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story