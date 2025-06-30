India's forex reserves drop by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion

Indias forex reserves dropped by USD 1.01 billion to USD 697.93 billion for the week ended June 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

For the week ended June 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by USD 357 million to USD 589.06 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

The gold reserves were down by USD 573 million to USD 85.74 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by USD 85 million to USD 18.672 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 1 million to USD 4.45 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.