India's forex reserves of near $700 billion to cover 95% of external debt: RBI bulletin

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
According to RBIs July bulletin, Indias external sector remained resilient, backed by ample foreign exchange reserves and a moderate external debt-to-GDP ratio. As on July 11, 2025, Indias foreign exchange reserves stood at US$696.7 billion, providing a cover for more than 11 months of goods imports and for 95 per cent of the external debt outstanding at end March 2025, the central bank noted. Meanwhile, Indias external debt rose by US$ 67.5 billion from end-March 2024 to US$ 736.3 billion at end March 2025, with the external debt-to-GDP ratio increasing marginally to 19.1 per cent from 18.5 per cent a year ago. Also, Indias key external vulnerability indicators fared well relative to other large emerging markets, RBI said.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

