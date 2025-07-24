Borosil Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 272.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.64% to Rs 332.26 crore

Net Loss of Borosil Renewables reported to Rs 272.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.64% to Rs 332.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 241.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.332.26241.4026.1911.0788.3323.5566.55-4.99-272.35-3.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News