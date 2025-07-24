Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy signs PPA with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company

JSW Energy signs PPA with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For 100MW Solar Project with 100MWh BESS project

JSW Renew Energy Forty Five, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed Power Purchase Agreement with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) for a grid connected 100MW Solar Project with 100MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The aforesaid project will be developed on a designated site and connected to the 220/400 kV KPTCL Firozabad substation in Kalaburagi district. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of ₹4.31 per kWh.

Subsequent to this the Company's total locked-in energy storage capacity stands at 29.4 GWh, including 3.0 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of Pumped Hydro Storage. The Company is well positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Indices eye flat opening as FPIs sell, global trade buzz builds

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 138.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Borosil Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 272.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 83.88% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story