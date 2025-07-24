JSW Energy signs PPA with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company

For 100MW Solar Project with 100MWh BESS project
JSW Renew Energy Forty Five, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed Power Purchase Agreement with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) for a grid connected 100MW Solar Project with 100MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
The aforesaid project will be developed on a designated site and connected to the 220/400 kV KPTCL Firozabad substation in Kalaburagi district. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of ₹4.31 per kWh.
Subsequent to this the Company's total locked-in energy storage capacity stands at 29.4 GWh, including 3.0 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of Pumped Hydro Storage. The Company is well positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.
