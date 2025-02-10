Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's forex reserves rise $1.05 bln to $630.607 bln: RBI

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
India's forex reserves rose USD 1.05 billion to USD 630.607 billion for the week ended January 31, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by USD 5.574 billion to USD 629.557 billion. This is the second consecutive week of an increase in the reserves, which have otherwise been on a declining trend for the last few weeks due to revaluation along with possible forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee, as stated by Governor in RBI monetary policy meet.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

