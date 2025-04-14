Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise $10.8 billion

India's forex reserves rise $10.8 billion

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's forex reserves rose by $10.8 billion to $676 billion as of the week ending April 4, 2025, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a key component of India's reserves, rose by $9 billion to $574.08 billion, the central bank said in its weekly statistical report.

Meanwhile, Gold reserves surged by $1.5 billion to $79.36 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDR) were up $186 million to $18.36 billion.

India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $46 million to $4.4 billion, RBI said.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

