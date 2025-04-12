Ashoka Buildcon successfully bids for Central Railway project of Rs 568 cr

Ashoka Buildcon announced that the Company had submitted bid for the project viz. 'Construction of Earth Work, Major Bridges, Minor Bridges, Rubs, P. Way Work and Miscellaneous Civil Works in Connection with Gauge Conversion Work from Pachora-Jamner (Approx. 53.3 Km) Excluding Pachora Yard and Road Over Bridges for Central Railway.

Subsequently, the Company has emerged as the Lowest Bidder for the Project, the Bid Value of which is Rs.568.86 crore excluding GST.

