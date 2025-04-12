ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 757.94 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 15.95% to Rs 114.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 757.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 693.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.07% to Rs 536.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 3028.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2628.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

757.94693.873028.282628.9794.3294.0294.0493.79156.89135.27729.74594.32154.39132.86719.79585.51114.5898.82536.81436.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News