WSFx forays into D2C with launch of Global Pay Lifestyle Travel Card

WSFX Global Pay has officially entered the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) space with the launch of the Global Pay Lifestyle Travel Card - a next-generation travel essential designed to simplify and elevate the international travel experience for every Indian explorer.

Introducing the Global Pay Lifestyle Travel Card, curated especially for the modern global explorer, the card combines cutting-edge technology with convenience and control. Travellers can manage their card entirely through the Global Pay app, enjoying features such as zero hidden charges, accepted worldwide, app-powered convenience, multi-trip ready and above all, it's smart, secure, and seamless.

This smart card offers complete financial control through the Global Pay app, allowing users to set card limits, PIN settings, and manage both e-commerce and POS transactions with ease. Designed for convenience and security, the card also comes with an international travel eSIM ensuring seamless connectivity abroad. It offers concierge services for domestic and international lounges. This will be your go-to card for seamless travel, start to finish.

Global Pay Lifestyle Travel Essential Product is backed by a robust ecosystem of trusted partners, enhancing every aspect of the travel experience. Visa serves as the network partner, M2P as the technology partner, Zetexa as the travel SIM partner, Asego as the travel insurance partner, DreamFolks as lounge access partner, EaseMyTrip as the travel partner, Zaggle as the business partner, and Tag 8 as the tracking partner to ensure security and tracking.

Srikrishna Narasimhan, Whole-Time Director and CEO, Global Pay said: "The Lifestyle Travel Essential Card is more than just a forex card. It's a complete travel and payment ecosystem designed around the evolving needs of the Indian traveller. With features like exclusive travel card, currency home delivered, app-based control, travel eSIM, insurance, concierge access, and zero hidden fees, we're raising the bar for convenience, security, and global access."

