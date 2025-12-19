Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's GDP Likely to Grow Around 7% This Fiscal, Higher Than IMF's 6.6% Forecast, Says Former Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

India's GDP Likely to Grow Around 7% This Fiscal, Higher Than IMF's 6.6% Forecast, Says Former Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The Indian economy is expected to record around 7 per cent growth in the current fiscal, slightly higher than 6.6 per cent projected by the IMF in October, said Gita Gopinath, former chief economist of the Washington-based International Monetary Fund.

The IMF made its projection for India's growth before the National Statistical Office (NSO) came out with its July-September quarter growth rate of 8.2 per cent. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India raised the GDP growth projection to 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal from its earlier estimate of 6.8 per cent, following robust economic performance in the July-September quarter.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

