Sensex gains 411 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest gains in mid-morning trade, snapping a four-day losing streak. The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level, supported by a strengthening rupee against the US dollar and the signing of the IndiaOman Free Trade Agreement, which provided additional support to market sentiment. oil & gas shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 410.88 points or 0.49% to 84,892.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 114.05 points or 0.44% to 25,930.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.44%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,320 shares rose and 1,445 shares fell. A total of 223 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 0.93% to 11,956.10. The index fell 0.33% in the past trading session.

Gujarat State Petronet (up 2.35%), Reliance Industries (up 1.79%), Gujarat Gas (up 1.23%), GAIL (India) (up 0.68%), Aegis Logistics (up 0.62%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.48%), Petronet LNG (up 0.47%), Oil India (up 0.34%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.33%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.30%) advanced.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas (down 1.70%), Adani Total Gas (down 0.84%) and Castrol India (down 0.73%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries advanced 1.80% after the companys FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods (Udhaiyams), to expand its branded staples portfolio.

BLS International Services rallied 4.39% after the Delhi High Court quashed the debarment order imposed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which had barred the company from participating in tenders for two years.

Precision Electronics jumped 5.50% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2.16 crore from a private entity operating in the defence segment.

Global Markets:

Most Asian markets advanced on Friday as investors assessed the latest Bank of Japan decision.

The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, marking its highest level since 1995.

Japans consumer inflation rate dropped to 2.9% in November, government data showed Friday. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, remained unchanged from 3% in October.

The annual inflation rate in the U.S. eased to 2.7% in November 2025, marking its lowest level since July. The reading came in below market expectations of 3.1% and was also lower than the 3% recorded in September, offering further relief on the inflation front.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 snapped a four-day slide Thursday, boosted by lighter-than-expected inflation data that brightened the outlook for lower interest rates in 2026 and blowout guidance from chipmaker Micron Technology.

The broad market index jumped 0.79% to settle at 6,774.76, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.38% to 23,006.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 65.88 points, or 0.14%, to end the day at 47,951.85.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

