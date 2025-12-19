Navkar Corporation secures LoA for development of Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal

The award of an additional Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Somathane will substantially strengthen the Company's logistics infrastructure and enhance its integrated cargo handling capabilities. This expansion is also expected to improve customer service offerings and reinforce the Company's strategic presence in the region.
The Company shall commence construction within three (03) months of the grant of approval of construction, and complete construction within eighteen (18) months of the grant of approval of construction of GCT. The Railway land shall be licensed for a period of 35 years.
The work order is valued at Rs 63.21 crore.
