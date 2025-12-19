Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navkar Corporation secures LoA for development of Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal

Navkar Corporation secures LoA for development of Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Navkar Corporation has received Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway, Divisional Office, Commercial Department, CSMT Mumbai for the Contract for Development of Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal under GCT policy at Somathane - Entirely on Railway Land.

The award of an additional Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Somathane will substantially strengthen the Company's logistics infrastructure and enhance its integrated cargo handling capabilities. This expansion is also expected to improve customer service offerings and reinforce the Company's strategic presence in the region.

The Company shall commence construction within three (03) months of the grant of approval of construction, and complete construction within eighteen (18) months of the grant of approval of construction of GCT. The Railway land shall be licensed for a period of 35 years.

The work order is valued at Rs 63.21 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

