BSE SME Stanbik Agro's market debut bears fruit

Stanbik Agro traded at Rs 33.33 on the BSE, a premium of 11.10% compared with the issue price of Rs 30.

The scrip was listed at Rs 31.75, a 5.83% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 33.33 and a low of Rs 31.75. About 11.12 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Stanbik Agro's IPO was subscribed 2.42 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it closed on 16 December 2025. The IPO price was fixed at Rs 30 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 40,92,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 68.54% from 98.92% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for expansion of retail network by launching new retail outlets, brokerage charges, security deposits, to meet the working capital requirement and for general corporate purpose. Stanbik Agro is engaged in the manufacturing, wholesaling, and supply of agricultural commodities with a focus on delivering fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farm to table. Its operations are structured across three key verticals: contract farming, which partners with farmers to cultivate crops such as sesame, cumin, and cotton based on land suitability; Modern Retailing, which delivers farm-fresh produce directly to consumers through modern retail channels; and B2B Supply, which serves wholesalers, traders, and bulk buyers, including via e-commerce platforms. By integrating these verticals, Stanbik Agro bridges the gap between farmers and retail as well as institutional buyers, ensuring efficient distribution of high-quality, fresh produce. The company had 17 employees.