India's GST collection grows at 4.6% in October at Rs 1.96 lakh cr

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected for October 2025 is ₹1,95,936 crores, registering a 4.6% increase compared to ₹1,87,346 crores for the same month last year, official data showed. The sharp rise in GST collections in the onset of the recent GST rate rationalisation in late September 2025 indicates sustained consumer demand during the festive season, it said. The yearly growth for October 2024 to October 2025 is captured at 7.8% rising from ₹9,65,138 crores in October 2024 to ₹10,40,055 crores in October 2025. The monthly Gross Domestic revenue is 2% higher from ₹1,42,251 crores in October 2024 to ₹1,45,052 in October 2025, while Gross GST Revenue from imports registered a yearly growth of 12.9%, reflecting strong trade activity, data showed.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

