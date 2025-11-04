Nifty below 25,750; auto shares under pressure

The key equity domestic indices continued to trade with decent losses in the morning trade. Investors will monitor corporate results and upcoming economic data including HSBC Services PMI and HSBC Composite PMI later this week. The Nifty hovered below the 25,750 mark.

Auto shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 150.87 points or 0.18% to 83,827.62. The Nifty 50 index fell 56.15 points or 0.21% to 25,705.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,830 shares rose and 1,822 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (down 0.29%), Bata India (down 0.15%), Exide Industries (down 0.76%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 1.75%), KEC International (down 0.55%) and Raymond (down 0.62%) will declare their quarterly results later today. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index declined 0.72% to 26,647.30. The index rose 0.12% in the past trading session. Hero MotoCorp (down 2.99%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.24%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1.21%), Bharat Forge (down 0.93%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.83%), Eicher Motors (down 0.68%), Exide Industries (down 0.55%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.52%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.46%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.36%) surged.