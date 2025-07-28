Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's IIP growth rate registered at 1.5% in June

India's IIP growth rate registered at 1.5% in June

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
According to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, India's Index of Industrial Production records growth of 1.5% in June 2025 which was 1.2 percent in the month of May 2025.

The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of June 2025 are (-)8.7 percent, 3.9 percent and (-)2.6 percent respectively.

The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 153.3 against 151.0 in June 2024. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of June 2025 stand at 123.2, 152.3 and 217.1 respectively.

Within the manufacturing sector, 15 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in June 2025 over June 2024. The top three positive contributors for the month of June 2025 are Manufacture of basic metals (9.6%), Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (4.2%) and Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (15.2%).

In the industry group Manufacture of basic metals, item groups MS slabs, HR coils and sheets of mild steel and Pipes and tubes of Steel have shown significant contribution in growth.

In the industry group Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, item groups Diesel, Naphtha and Petrol/ motor spirit have shown significant contribution in growth.

In the industry group Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment item groups Steel frameworks or skeletons for construction of towers including pit props, Fabricated metal products including forged blanks and Stainless steel utensils have shown significant contribution in growth.

As per the use base classification, the indices stand at 151.3 for Primary Goods, 115.2 for Capital Goods, 167.9 for Intermediate Goods and 198.3 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of June 2025. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 130.8 and 144.6 respectively.

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in June 2025 over June 2024 are (-)3.0 percent in Primary goods, 3.5 percent in Capital goods, 5.5 percent in Intermediate goods, 7.2 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 2.9 percent in Consumer durables and (-)0.4 percent in Consumer non-durables. Based on use-based classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of June 2025 are Infrastructure/ construction goods, Intermediate goods and Consumer durables.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

