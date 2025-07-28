Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 119.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.47% to Rs 133.58 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 119.57% to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.47% to Rs 133.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.133.5891.2030.6524.5329.7815.3525.2911.9018.518.43

