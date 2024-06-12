Nifty June futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX slipped 2.55% to 14.39.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,358.05, a premium of 35.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,322.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 58.10 points or 0.25% to 23,322.95.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

