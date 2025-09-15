Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRBL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KRBL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2025.

KRBL Ltd crashed 10.71% to Rs 396.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48849 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd lost 3.26% to Rs 2505. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd tumbled 2.39% to Rs 805.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68439 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80036 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd plummeted 2.07% to Rs 889.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16574 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd pared 2.07% to Rs 63.86. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

