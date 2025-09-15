Servotech Renewable gains after signing supply pact with Mauritius based- Enovra Energy Soln

Servotech Renewable Power System advanced 1.18% to Rs 134.22 after the firm entered into a definitive trade agreement with Mauritius-based Enovra Energy Solutions to supply EV chargers and solar solutions across Mauritius.

Enovra Energy Solutions, a key player in Mauritiuss renewable energy sector, will act as Servotechs exclusive representative on the island. With this agreement, Enovra will distribute Servotechs portfolio of products including solar solutions and EV chargers, strengthened by manufacturer-backed technical support and bringing an affordable renewable energy experience to Mauritius with affordable solar and EV solutions to promote the adoption of green energy in the country.

Raman Bhatia, managing director, Servotech Renewable Power System, said, "This agreement is an important milestone in our journey of global expansion. By extending our roots to Mauritius through our partnership with Enovra Energy Solutions , we are not only strengthening Servotechs international presence but also advancing the global adoption of green energy.

With EV chargers and solar solutions manufactured in India, we are creating value that extend beyond borders, bringing sustainability to international communities while contributing to Indias vision of becoming a global clean energy leader. We look forward to building on this partnership and taking decisive steps toward a greener and more connected world. Nadir Soobratty, director, Enovra Energy Solutions commented on the agreement and said, At Enovra, our mission has always been to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for the people of Mauritius. Partnering with Servotech marks a significant step forward in brining that vision to life and bring world-class solar and EV charging solutions to our nation, solutions that not only meet international standards but are also affordable than any competitors out there. This collaboration represents a new chapter in our commitment to driving sustainable growth and building a cleaner and greener Mauritius.