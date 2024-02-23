Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's minerals production up 5.1% on year in December 2023

India's minerals production up 5.1% on year in December 2023

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of December, 2023 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 139.4 is 5.1 % higher as compared to the level in the month of December, 2022. As per the provisional statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- December, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year is 8.5 % percent.

Production level of important minerals in December, 2023 were: Coal 929 lakh, Lignite 40 lakh , Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh, Iron ore 255 lakh, Limestone 372 lakh tonnes each, Natural gas (utilized) 3078 million cu. m., Bauxite 2429 thousand, Chromite 235 thousand, Copper conc. 11 thousand, Lead conc. 35 thousand, Manganese ore 319 thousand, Zinc conc. 148 thousand, Phosphorite 117 thousand, Magnesite 16 thousand tonnes each and Gold 122 kg.

Important minerals showing positive growth during December, 2023 over December, 2022 include: Magnesite (83.7%), Lead Conc.(16.5%), Lignite(14.6%), Copper Conc.(13.7%), Limestone(12.5%), Coal (10.8%), Zinc Conc.(7.8%), Bauxite (6.6%), Natural gas (U) (6.6%), Manganese Ore (4.0%) and Iron Ore (1.3%), and Other important minerals showing negative growth include: Petroleum(crude) (-1.0%), , Gold (-29.9%), Chromite (-30.8%), Phosphorite (-31.2%) and Diamond (-74.4%).

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

