India's money supply rises 9.5% on year

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 277.66 lakh crores as on May 2, 2025, marking a rise of 0.7% on a fortnightly basis. The figure is up 9.5% compared to the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 37.13 lakh crores, up 7% on year. Demand deposits with banks were up 18.5% on year at Rs 30.61 lakh crores. Time deposits with banks rose 8.7% on year at Rs 200.8 lakh crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 10.7% on year to Rs 186 lakh crores, moderating from a annual gain of as compared to a growth of 15.2% in year ago period.

