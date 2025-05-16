Sensex slides 381 pts; Nifty below 25,000 level; pharma shares decline

The frontline indices traded with modest losses in mid-morning trade amid profit booking, following a sharp rally in the previous session. The Nifty traded below the 25,000 level. Pharma shares declined after rising for four straight sessions.

At 11:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 381.38 points or 0.46% to 82,149.36. The Nifty 50 index fell 100.20 points or 0.40% to 24,961.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.52% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.77%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,350 shares rose and 1,349 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index shed 0.38% to 21,568.65. The index gained 2.36% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.14%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.13%), Ipca Laboratories (down 1.1%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 0.86%), Mankind Pharma (down 0.66%), Alkem Laboratories (down 0.65%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.63%), Cipla (down 0.58%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.43%) and Ajanta Pharma (down 0.39%) fell.

On the other hand, Abbott India (up 0.91%), Biocon (up 0.72%), and Granules India (up 0.51%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Websol Energy System hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 1476.95 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 48.3 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against a net loss of Rs 58.6 crore in Q4 March 2024. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 173 crore in Q4 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 24.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

Bikaji Foods International slipped 1.53% to Rs 704.50 after the companys consolidated net profit fell 65.66% to Rs 39.92 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 116.28 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, total revenue from operations grew by 14.60% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 596.91 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Friday as investors kept one eye on U.S.-China trade headlines and the other on a surprise economic stumble from Japan.

Japan's economy hit an unexpected speed bump in Q1 2025. GDP shrank 0.7% year-on-year, a sharp U-turn from the previous quarters 2.4% growth. On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted 0.2%.

Thursday saw a mixed bag in U.S. markets. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4%, and the Dow Jones added 0.7%, but the NASDAQ slipped 0.2%, dragged down by tech stocks catching their breath after a strong rally. However, soft producer inflation and retail sales data sparked bets that the Fed will have to cut interest rates further this year.

Aprils producer price index (PPI) showed a 0.5% dipits first monthly fall since 2023signaling a cooling inflation trend. March's PPI, previously reported as down 0.4%, was quietly revised to "flat." Meanwhile, retail sales in April rose just 0.1%, a slowdown from Marchs revised 1.7% boost.

Vistra Energy surged nearly 4% after unveiling a $1.9 billion deal to acquire natural gas assets.

Take-Two Interactive lost 2.5% after delaying Grand Theft Auto VI and issuing soft guidance.

Applied Materials dropped 5.4% despite strong earnings. Revenue and guidance were underwhelming.

