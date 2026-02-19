India's oilmeal exports tumble 42% on year in Jan-26

The Solvent Extractors Association of India has announced that Indias export of oilmeals for the month of January 2026 is provisionally reported at 260,123 tons compared to 452,352 tons in Jan., 2025 i.e. down by 42%. The overall export of oilmeals during Apr.25 to Jan.26 reported at 3,235,862 tons compared to 3,603,030 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 10%. Soybean meal exports slumped 22.10% this fiscal while Rapeseed meal exports tumbled around 2.82%.

