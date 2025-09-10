Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up around 3% on year in 2025

India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up around 3% on year in 2025

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in a latest monthly update that Indias Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption is expected to see a continued increase in new few quarters. It estimates Indias petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption at 5.64 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2025, up 3.10% compared to previous year. The consumption is seen rising to 5.92 mbpd in 2026, up around 5% compared to 2025. Indias Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels production is also seen rising around 3% on year to 1.05 mbpd in 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avanti Feeds Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Laxmi Organic Industries enters into global sourcing agreement Hitachi Energy, Zurich

MIC Electronics signs MoU with Top2, Singapore

MTAR Technologies secures orders worth Rs 386 cr

Benchmarks trade higher; PSU Bank shares rally

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story