MIC Electronics signs MoU with Top2, Singapore

To explore and finalize a semiconductor fabrication partner from Taiwan

MIC Electronics has entered a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Top2 PTE, a Singapore based entity to explore, identify, and finalize a semiconductor partner from Taiwan.

The purpose of this MOU is to establish a framework under which MIC shall engage Top2 to explore, identify, and finalize a semiconductor fabrication partner from Taiwan. The objective is to initiate semiconductor wafer production with an monthly target capacity of 25,000 to 30,000 wafers, subject to feasibility, negotiations, and regulatory compliance.

