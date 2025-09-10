Avanti Feeds Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2025.

Avanti Feeds Ltd soared 12.78% to Rs 743.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38359 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd spiked 11.45% to Rs 3370.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34563 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8095 shares in the past one month. Pearl Global Industries Ltd surged 9.59% to Rs 1391. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4724 shares in the past one month. Welspun Living Ltd spurt 8.89% to Rs 124.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.