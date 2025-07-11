Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's primary energy demand to see CAGR expansion of 2.7% over next two and half decades

India's primary energy demand to see CAGR expansion of 2.7% over next two and half decades

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC came up with an upbeat assessment of long-term energy demand for India. OPECs World Oil Outlook noted that India primary energy demand is set to see an expansion of 2.7% on a CAGR basis between 2024-2020. The total primary energy demand is seen at 22 million barrels oil equivalent per day (mboe/d) in 2024 and is likely to hit 43.6 mboe/d by 2050. OPEC sees crude oil accounting for a 31% share of this 2050, increasing from 25.1% right now. Coal dependence is set to fall from 45.8% to 29.6% while the share of gas is estimated to rise from 5.6% to 11.6% during the same time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Madhya Bharat Agro rises as Q1 PAT zooms 146% YoY to Rs 28 crore

Board of Dodla Dairy approves acquisition of HR Food Processing

Money supply gains 9.6% on year

RMC Switchgears hits the roof on reporting 165% YoY jump in Q1 business update

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story