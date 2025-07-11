Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Century Extrusions Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Signpost India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2025.

Century Extrusions Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Signpost India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2025.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 64.81 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17530 shares in the past one month.

Century Extrusions Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 26.26. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46072 shares in the past one month. Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd soared 13.76% to Rs 278.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.04 lakh shares in the past one month. Salona Cotspin Ltd added 9.73% to Rs 284.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 420 shares in the past one month.