Money supply gains 9.6% on year

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 281.77 lakh crores as on June 27, 2025, recording a gain of 1.2% on a fortnightly basis. The latest figure is up 9.6% compared to the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 37.22 lakh crores, up 8% on year. Demand deposits with banks spiked 17.1% on year at Rs 32.15 lakh crores. Time deposits with banks rose 8.8% on year at Rs 211.31 lakh crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 10.1% on year to Rs 188.85 lakh crores, moderating from a annual gain of 13.3% in year ago period.

