Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Netlink Solutions (India) rose 1.75% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.010.10-2900.00-400.002.031.981.981.931.741.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News