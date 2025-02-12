India's vegetable oil import down 13% on year in January 2025

The Solvent Extractors Association of India has released the Import data of Vegetable Oils (edible & non-edible) for the month of January, 2025. Import of vegetable oils during January, 2025 is reported at 1,049,165 tons compared to 1,200,835 tons in January,2024 consisting 1,007,551 tons of edible oils and 41,614 tons of non-edible oils i.e. down by 13%. The overall import of vegetable oils during first quarter of oil year 2024-25, Nov.24-Jan 25 is reported at 3,908,233 tons compared to 3,673,111 tons during the same period of last year i.e. up by 6%.

