India's vegetable oil imports slide 9% in Oct-25

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Solvent Extractors Association of India has released the import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for Oct., 2025. Imports during the month totalled 1,332,173 tons compared to 1,459,814 tons in Oct., 2024 i.e. down by 9%. This includes 1,327,548 tons of edible oils and 4,625 tons of non-edible oils. The Import of vegetable oils during Oil Year 2024-25 (Nov.24 to Oct.25) i.e. edible oil and non-edible oil combined reported at 163.6 lakh tons (16.3 MnT) compared to 162.3 lakh tons (16.2 MnT) during 2023-24 i.e. marginally up by 1%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

