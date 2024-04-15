Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Wholesale Inflation Reaches 3-Month High At 0.53% In March

India's Wholesale Inflation Reaches 3-Month High At 0.53% In March

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
India's wholesale inflation rate quickened to three-month high of 0.53 percent in February, mainly driven by food and primary articles, data released by the commerce ministry on April 15 showed.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation stood at 0.2 percent in February and 1.34 percent in March 2023. Food prices rose 4.65 per cent as compared with an increase of 4.09 percent in February.

The annual rate of inflation for Primary Articles of WPI increased slightly to 4.51 percent in March 2024 from 4.49 percent in February 2024.

The annual rate of inflation for Fuel & Power of WPI increased to (-) 0.77 percent in March 2024 as compared to (-) 1.59 percent in February 2024.

The annual rate of inflation of Manufactured Products group of WPI increased to (-) 0.85 percent in March 2024 as compared to (-) 1.27 percent in February 2024.

For the FY24, the wholesale inflation index fell 0.7 percent versus a 9.41 percent rise a year ago.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

