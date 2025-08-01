India services exports up around 12% in Jun-25, service imports up nearly 5%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that during June 2025, services exports came in at US$ 32.10 billion, up 12% on year while services imports gained by 5% on year to US$ 15.89 billion. Services exports and imports dropped 1% and 4.77% respectively on monthly basis. However, net services export earnings jumped 4% on month to US$ 16.20 billion during the month.

