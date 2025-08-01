Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India services exports up around 12% in Jun-25, service imports up nearly 5%

India services exports up around 12% in Jun-25, service imports up nearly 5%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that during June 2025, services exports came in at US$ 32.10 billion, up 12% on year while services imports gained by 5% on year to US$ 15.89 billion. Services exports and imports dropped 1% and 4.77% respectively on monthly basis. However, net services export earnings jumped 4% on month to US$ 16.20 billion during the month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

NBCC Inks MoU with Department of Post for land redevelopment across India

Nifty below 24,700 level; metal shares lose sheen

BSE SME Shree Refrigerations defrosts investor interest with a steamy market entry

WPIL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story