NBCC Inks MoU with Department of Post for land redevelopment across India

NBCC (India) has announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Post, Government of India, for the development of various land parcels across the country.

According to an exchange filing, the agreement was formalized on 30 July 2025. Under the arrangement, NBCC will execute the projects using its self-sustainable redevelopment model. As part of the engagement, the company will serve as the Project Management and Marketing Consultant to ensure the optimal monetization of postal land assets.

The value of individual projects will be assessed and disclosed on a case-by-case basis, NBCC stated in the regulatory filing.