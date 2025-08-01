Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC Inks MoU with Department of Post for land redevelopment across India

NBCC Inks MoU with Department of Post for land redevelopment across India

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
NBCC (India) has announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Post, Government of India, for the development of various land parcels across the country.

According to an exchange filing, the agreement was formalized on 30 July 2025. Under the arrangement, NBCC will execute the projects using its self-sustainable redevelopment model. As part of the engagement, the company will serve as the Project Management and Marketing Consultant to ensure the optimal monetization of postal land assets.

The value of individual projects will be assessed and disclosed on a case-by-case basis, NBCC stated in the regulatory filing.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.28% to Rs 108.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

