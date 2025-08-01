WPIL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nelcast Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd and UFO Moviez India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2025.

WPIL Ltd soared 12.00% to Rs 511.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50522 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd surged 11.17% to Rs 173.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27740 shares in the past one month. Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd spiked 10.83% to Rs 60.97. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 432 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7776 shares in the past one month. DC Infotech & Communication Ltd spurt 9.84% to Rs 234.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2794 shares in the past one month.