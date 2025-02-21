Volumes jump at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Chalet Hotels Ltd saw volume of 10.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 83.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12058 shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 February 2025.

Chalet Hotels Ltd saw volume of 10.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 83.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12058 shares. The stock increased 0.17% to Rs.713.20. Volumes stood at 17152 shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32260 shares. The stock gained 11.67% to Rs.1,118.35. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 28052 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7433 shares. The stock rose 10.55% to Rs.825.70. Volumes stood at 2546 shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd recorded volume of 43340 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14441 shares. The stock lost 1.63% to Rs.1,230.95. Volumes stood at 10865 shares in the last session.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd witnessed volume of 82588 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31561 shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.1,011.00. Volumes stood at 13489 shares in the last session.

