India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.74% to Rs 184.78 croreNet profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 35.10% to Rs 28.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 184.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 143.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales184.78143.53 29 OPM %17.7717.69 -PBDT40.2231.84 26 PBT38.4330.02 28 NP28.0620.77 35
