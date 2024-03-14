Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Wholesale Price Index Up 0.20% On Year

India Wholesale Price Index Up 0.20% On Year

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.20% (Provisional) for the month of February, 2024 (over February, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in February, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, electricity, machinery & equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of February, 2024 stood at 0.07% as compared to January, 2024.

Primary Articles index increased by 0.22% to 181.4 (provisional) in February, 2024 from 181.0 (provisional) for the month of January, 2024. Fuel & Power index increased by 0.19% to 155.1 (provisional) in February, 2024 from 154.8 (provisional) for the month of January, 2024. Manufactured Products index remains unchanged at 139.8 (provisional) in February, 2024 as compared to the month of January, 2024.

WPI Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group has increased from 178.0 in January, 2024 to 178.3 in February, 2024. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 3.79% in January, 2024 to 4.09% in February, 2024.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

