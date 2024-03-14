Genesys Intl soars on Rs 155-cr order win

Genesys International Corporation surged 13.88% to Rs 595.80 after it secured a mega contract worth Rs 155 crore with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to develop Mumbai's 3D city model and map stack.

Under this agreement, Genesys will provide the development, implementation, and upkeep of a highly accurate 3D city model and map stack for Mumbai and also update the same for three years. The project aims to provide an elaborate and comprehensive overview of the city's landscape to enable precise planning and collaboration among various stakeholders.

The project entails creation of a unified mapping platform, incorporating various layers such as the 3D reality mesh model , base map with advanced features and street imaging , digital surface model (DSM), digital terrain model (DTM) along with a change detection map. These tools will empower municipal departments, government agencies, and citizens to make informed decisions that contribute to the city's growth.

By harnessing geospatial intelligence, Genesys International aims to revolutionize urban planning, infrastructure development, and emergency response systems in Mumbai. The project aligns with the city's vision of becoming a 'smart city equipped with advanced technologies for efficient governance and citizen engagement.

Sajid Malik, CMD of Genesys said, With this monumental opportunity, we look forward to leading Mumbai into a new era of development, where our advanced geospatial solutions will not only redefine urban planning but also foster sustainable growth and an enhanced quality of life for its residents. We are committed to leveraging our expertise in geospatial technology to support the city's development efforts.

Genesys International Corporation is a premier advanced mapping company. With a team of over 2,000 professionals along with the nationwide Genesys constellation of sensors, the company is building the new India map stack. Genesys International has unique expertise, encompassing an understanding of emerging consumer applications related to mapping technology and the capability to provide cutting-edge solutions on the enterprise and government markets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 101.78% to Rs 15.86 crore on 9.02% rise in revenue from operations stood to Rs 59.34 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

