NTPC Green Energy IPO ends with 2.42x subscription

The offer received bids for 143.37 crore shares as against 59.31 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy received 1,43,37,68,664 bids for shares as against 59,31,67,575 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.42 times.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 3.44 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 3.32 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed just 0.81 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 November 2024, and it closed on 22 November 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 102 and 108 per share.

The public issue comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 10,000 crore.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 7,500 crore was towards investment in NTPC Renewable Energy (NREL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for repayment or prepayment, in full or in part of certain outstanding borrowings availed by NREL, and the balance is for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, NTPC Green Energy on Monday, 18 November 2024, raised Rs 3,959.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 36.66 crore shares at Rs 108 each to 107 anchor investors.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), promoted by Maharatna central public sector enterprise NTPC, is the largest renewable energy (excluding hydro) public sector enterprise in terms of operating capacity as of September 30, 2024. Operational capacity of the company as of 30 September 2024 was 3320 MW across 6 states.

As of September 30, 2024, it had 17 offtakers across 41 solar projects and 11 wind projects. It defines offtakers as parties with whom it has megawatts operating, contracted, or awarded (signed PPA or from whom it has received a LoA).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 176.65 crore and net sales of Rs 1,082.29 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

