Indiabulls Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 302.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 80.56% to Rs 21.02 crore

Net Loss of Indiabulls Real Estate reported to Rs 302.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 375.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.56% to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1038.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 608.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.48% to Rs 413.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 586.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.02108.14 -81 413.80586.77 -29 OPM %-1495.62-328.24 --103.46-93.02 - PBDT-298.14-330.87 10 -382.40-511.75 25 PBT-301.04-333.77 10 -393.72-523.88 25 NP-302.02-375.99 20 -1038.65-608.38 -71

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

