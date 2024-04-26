Spright Agro reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1907.34% to Rs 43.76 crore

Net profit of Spright Agro reported to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1907.34% to Rs 43.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 116100.00% to Rs 11.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 841.17% to Rs 72.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

43.762.1872.477.7014.12-1.3817.330.136.30-0.0312.680.016.30-0.0312.680.015.78-0.0211.620.01

