Spright Agro reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 1907.34% to Rs 43.76 crore

Net profit of Spright Agro reported to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1907.34% to Rs 43.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 116100.00% to Rs 11.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 841.17% to Rs 72.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.762.18 1907 72.477.70 841 OPM %14.12-1.38 -17.330.13 - PBDT6.30-0.03 LP 12.680.01 126700 PBT6.30-0.03 LP 12.680.01 126700 NP5.78-0.02 LP 11.620.01 116100

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

