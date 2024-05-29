Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indiamart Intermesh acquires 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Indiamart Intermesh acquires 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indiamart Intermesh(IndiaMART) announced an investment of Rs 89.69 crore in M/s Baldor Technologies (IDfy). This investment marks a 10% minority stake acquisition for IndiaMART.

Founded in 2011, IDfy is an Integrated Identity Platform offering products and solutions for KYC, Background Verifications, Risk Mitigation, Digital Onboarding and Digital Privacy. IDfy establishes trust while delivering a frictionless experience for employees, customers and partners. IDfy combines enterprise-grade technology with the widest breadth of offerings in the industry. With more than 12+ years of experience and 2 million verifications per day, they are pioneers in this industry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 78.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Volumes spurt at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Linde India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Market trade higher; Auto shares advance

IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 38.10 cr work order from South East Central Railway

Rajasthan Cylinders &amp; Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Archies reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sarthak Industries standalone net profit declines 86.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Rap Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story