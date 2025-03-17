Indian Bank board to mull fund raising plan on 20th March'25

Indian Bank said that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 March 2025, to consider raising funds.

The said announcement was made on Friday, 14 March 2025.

Indian Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held a 73.84% stake in the bank as on 31st December 2024.

The banks net profit increased 36.2% to Rs 2706.44 crore on a 12.9% rise in total income to Rs 17,769.68 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.51% to end at Rs 491.5 on Friday, 14 March 2025.

