Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences' Unit-2 clear USFDA inspection

The inspection was closed with ZERO observations. This is second consecutive ZERO 483 inspection from USFDA at this site.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
The inspection was closed with ZERO observations. This is second consecutive ZERO 483 inspection from USFDA at this site.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 3:40 PM IST