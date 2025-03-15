Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences' Unit-2 clear USFDA inspection

Shilpa Medicare announced that United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at Unit-2 of Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, located at Raichur from 10 March to 14 March 2025.

The inspection was closed with ZERO observations. This is second consecutive ZERO 483 inspection from USFDA at this site.

