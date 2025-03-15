Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences' Unit-2 clear USFDA inspection

Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences' Unit-2 clear USFDA inspection

Image
Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shilpa Medicare announced that United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at Unit-2 of Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, located at Raichur from 10 March to 14 March 2025.

The inspection was closed with ZERO observations. This is second consecutive ZERO 483 inspection from USFDA at this site.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New Delhi Television announces resignation of director

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) announces cessation of Chief Human Resources Officer

Jyoti secures Rs 10 crore order from GVPR Engineers

G R Infra emerges as selected bidder for NHAI project worth Rs 4,263 cr

Alkem Lab's Bioequivalence Center clears USFDA inspection without observations

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story