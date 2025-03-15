Strides Pharma Science announces acquisition of Singapore-based Amexel

Strides Pharma Global (SPG), a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science in Singapore, proposes to create a platform that shall foster introductions, collaborations, procurement and business engagement between pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers of India, China, and other Southeast-Asian countries. In this regard, it is proposed to acquire 100% stake in Amexel, Singapore, which will be utilized as the entity for the above business platform.

SPG has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% stake in Amexel for a nominal consideration of USD 10.

Amexel, as WOS of SPG, shall focus on:

- in-licensing, technology transfers, and the procurement of technical and manufacturing expertise for the production of pharmaceutical products at Strides manufacturing facilities (or those of its affiliates) as well as other manufacturers in India.

- identifying qualified and approved suppliers, sourcing partners, and providers of APIs, Raw Materials and Packaging materials.

- building partnerships with distributors, commercial partners, and customers to support the supply, distribution, and commercialization of products across various territories.

Amexel aims to generate revenue through facilitation services and a profit-sharing model linked to the commercialization of products.

