Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 38.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.25% to Rs 15040.63 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 38.96% to Rs 2570.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1849.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.25% to Rs 15040.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13049.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

