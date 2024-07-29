Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 38.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 15.25% to Rs 15040.63 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 38.96% to Rs 2570.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1849.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.25% to Rs 15040.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13049.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income15040.6313049.94 15 OPM %66.7960.45 -PBDT3262.932414.51 35 PBT3262.932414.51 35 NP2570.401849.68 39

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

